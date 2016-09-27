Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

D-Box Technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement

D-Box Technologies Inc : D -Box technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement to add D-Box Motion seats in10 auditoriums across canada .D-Box Technologies Inc - installations will begin soon and are expected to be completed by year end.

Cineplex posts Q2 earnings of $0.12/share

Cineplex Inc: Qtrly total revenues $338.0 million versus $345.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.32, revenue view c$341.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cineplex Inc announces dividend increase

Cineplex Inc:Says 3.8 pct dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual basis from the current $1.56 per share.Says increase will be effective with the May 2016 dividend which will be paid in June 2016.

Cineplex Inc. Announces Its February 2016 Dividend

Cineplex Inc:Says cash dividend of $0.13 per share for the month of February 2016.payable on March 31, 2016, to shareholders of record on February 29, 2016.

Cineplex Inc announces december 2015 dividend

Cineplex Inc:Announces that its cash dividend of $0.13 per share for the month of December payable on January 29, 2016, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.

Cineplex Inc announces November dividend

Cineplex Inc:Cash dividend of $0.13 per share for the month of November 2015p.Payable on December 31 to shareholders of record date on November 30.