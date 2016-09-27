Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

D-Box Technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

D-Box Technologies Inc : D -Box technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement to add D-Box Motion seats in10 auditoriums across canada .D-Box Technologies Inc - installations will begin soon and are expected to be completed by year end.  Full Article

Cineplex posts Q2 earnings of $0.12/share
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Cineplex Inc: Qtrly total revenues $338.0 million versus $345.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.32, revenue view c$341.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Cineplex Inc announces dividend increase
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

Cineplex Inc:Says 3.8 pct dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual basis from the current $1.56 per share.Says increase will be effective with the May 2016 dividend which will be paid in June 2016.  Full Article

Cineplex Inc. Announces Its February 2016 Dividend
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

Cineplex Inc:Says cash dividend of $0.13 per share for the month of February 2016.payable on March 31, 2016, to shareholders of record on February 29, 2016.  Full Article

Cineplex Inc announces december 2015 dividend
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Cineplex Inc:Announces that its cash dividend of $0.13 per share for the month of December payable on January 29, 2016, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.  Full Article

Cineplex Inc announces November dividend
Wednesday, 18 Nov 2015 

Cineplex Inc:Cash dividend of $0.13 per share for the month of November 2015p.Payable on December 31 to shareholders of record date on November 30.  Full Article

Cineplex Inc News

BRIEF-Cineplex announces credit facility update

* Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016

