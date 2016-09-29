Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)
173.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
173.50
--
--
--
--
476,712
208.00
140.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chemring wins A$18 mln contract from Australian department of defence
Chemring Group Plc
Chemring FY trading expectations remain unchanged
Chemring Group Plc
Chemring Finance Director Steve Bowers to step down
Chemring Group Plc
Chemring group H1 revenue up 11.4 pct to 180.1 mln stg
Chemring Group Plc
Chemring Group PLC appoints chairman designate
Chemring Group PLC:Announce the appointment of Carl-Peter Forster as an independent non-executive director and Chairman-designate.Carl-Peter joins the Board with effect from 1 May 2016 and will succeed Peter Hickson as Chairman of the Board following Peter's retirement on 1 July 2016. Full Article
UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
- 3 top buys after today's updates? Senior plc, Saga plc and Chemring Group plc
- 4 shares for a Donald Trump presidency?
- Why I'd Buy BAE Systems plc Over Rolls-Royce Holding PLC & Chemring Group plc
- Do Telecom plus PLC, Zoopla Property Group PLC & Chemring Group plc Have Stellar Growth Potential?
- 3 Last Minute ISA Buys? Barclays PLC, Glencore PLC & Chemring Group plc
- Are Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Chemring Group plc And Artilium plc About To Post 25% Gains?