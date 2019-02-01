Banco de Chile (CHI.SN)

By Agamoni Ghosh Jan 18 Brazil's benchmark stock index reached an all-time high on Friday on positive investor sentiment about the new government's pension reform plans and U.S.-China trade talks, while Latin American currencies steadied against the U.S. dollar. The Bovespa, one of 2018's top performing indexes across the globe, hit a record high, crossing the 96,000 mark as investors hoped the new government's pension reforms plans may be revealed earlier than expected.