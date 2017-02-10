Edition:
United Kingdom

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

149.40INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.25 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs146.15
Open
Rs146.90
Day's High
Rs155.00
Day's Low
Rs146.90
Volume
2,170,541
Avg. Vol
927,889
52-wk High
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Sept-qtr profit up about 11 pct
9:14am BST 

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd ::Sept quarter profit 1.41 billion rupees versus profit of 1.27 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter revenue from operations 20.96 billion rupees versus 21.70 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals posts Dec-qtr profit
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 24.35 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.59 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 28.31 billion rupees.  Full Article

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals June-qtr profit down 6 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees; June-quarter net sales 19.08 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 23.48 billion rupees .  Full Article

India chemicals and fertilizers ministry says got proposals to set up greenfield and brownfield fertilizer projects
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Proposals received for setting up of greenfield and brownfield (expansion) fertilizer projects - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for greenfield project received from Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects received from Indo-Gulf Fertilizers , Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from matix Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Government decided to establish six brownfield/revival urea production plants - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes four units of Fertilizer Corporation of India - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes 1 unit each of Hindustan Fertilizer, Bhramaputra Valley Fertilizer - Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers .  Full Article

Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals says 3 units cease to be co's subsidiaries
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : Fertilizers & chemicals - units isgn solutions,isgn fulfillment agency,isgn fulfillment service, ceased to be subsidiaries of the company .  Full Article

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd News

Indian shares rise; ITC surges on GST boost

July 3 Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, heading for a third straight session of gains as consumer goods makers such as ITC Ltd surged on hopes the newly implemented goods and services tax (GST) would reduce retail prices and boost sales.

Earnings vs. Estimates

