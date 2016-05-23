Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)
CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
453.60INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.75 (+2.20%)
Prev Close
Rs443.85
Open
Rs440.00
Day's High
Rs456.00
Day's Low
Rs440.00
Volume
426,653
Avg. Vol
1,002,342
52-wk High
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
India's 2017 diesel imports may rise to highest since at least 2011
SINGAPORE, June 16 India's diesel imports this year may rise to the highest since at least 2011 as refiners shut down to upgrade their units to meet new fuel standards and as warmer temperatures spur demand, said five industry sources.