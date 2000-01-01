Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
305.00ZAc
12:24pm BST
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
300.00
Open
301.00
Day's High
305.00
Day's Low
301.00
Volume
635
Avg. Vol
78,637
52-wk High
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Standard Chartered Private Equity sells stake in Botswana's Kamoso
GABORONE, Oct 23 Standard Chartered Private Equity has sold its stake in a Botswana retail and consumer goods company Kamoso Distribution to a consortium led by Investec Asset Management Private Equity, RMB Ventures, local partners and senior management.