Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP_u.TO)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust reports solid results for the fourth quarter of 2016 . Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - funds from operations for Q4 2016 was $0.251 per unit . Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - adjusted funds from operations for Q4 of 2016 was $81.8 million or $0.199 per unit . Q4 FFO per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Choice Properties Real Estate Investment - in 2017 sees to maintain total occupancy rate of about 98 pct, with occupancy rate for Ancillary GLA in 90 pct range.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly rental revenue of $197.3 million, an increase of $14.2 million or 7.8% . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Choice properties real estate investment trust reports results for second quarter 2016 and announces distribution increase . Will increase its annual distribution to $0.71 per unit, or by 6.0% . Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.249 .Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per unit $0.204.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Morrison will remain in role as president and chief executive officer until transitioning to a successor . Board of trustees of Choice Properties has launched search to identify a successor for Morrison . Morrison will remain in his role as President, CEO until transitioning to a successor, who will be appointed in coming months .Choice properties president and CEO, John Morrison, to retire.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Completed its previously announced issuance of $200 million aggregate principal amount of Series F senior unsecured debentures of the Trust.Debentures bear interest at a rate of 4.055% per annum and will mature on November 24, 2025.offering was made under Choice Properties' short form base shelf prospectus dated October 14, 2015.terms of the offering are described in a prospectus supplement dated November 18, 2015, which was filed with securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada.net proceeds of the Debentures will be used by the Trust to repay existing indebtedness and for general business purposes.