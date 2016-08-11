Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chorus Aviation Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share C$0.15
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Chorus Aviation Inc : Chorus Aviation announces strong second quarter . Q2 revenue C$310.1 million versus C$400.1 million . Q2 basic earnings per share C$0.19 .Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share C$0.15.  Full Article

Chorus Aviation qtrly adj net income per basic share $0.12
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Chorus Aviation Inc : Qtrly adjusted net income per basic share of $0.12 . Qtrly operating revenue decreased from $375.1 million to $320.6 million .Chorus aviation announces strong first quarter.  Full Article

Chorus Aviation class A, B voting shares to trade under single ticker on TSX
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Chorus Aviation Inc : Class a variable voting shares and class b voting shares will trade under a single ticker on Toronto Stock Exchange .Consolidation is effective as of May 24, 2016.  Full Article

Chorus Aviation Inc to acquire five Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Chorus Aviation Inc:Has signed a firm purchase agreement to acquire five Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets, with firm purchase rights for five additional aircraft.Has arranged financing in support of this acquisition to be drawn at the time of closing.New CRJ900 aircraft will be leased into the CPA operation under terms and economics similar to those of the Q400 aircraft currently leased to the CPA.  Full Article

Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces February Dividend
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Chorus Aviation Inc:Says monthly dividend of $0.04 per Class A and Class B share.payable on or after March 16, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.  Full Article

Chorus Aviation Inc announces Jan. dividend
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 

Chorus Aviation Inc:Announced a monthly dividend of $0.04 per Class A and Class B share.Payable on or after February 17, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.  Full Article

Chorus Aviation Inc announces Dec. dividend
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

Chorus Aviation Inc:Announced a monthly dividend of $0.04 per Class A and Class B share payable on or after January 19, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.Dividends qualify as eligible dividends in Canada and qualifying dividends in the United States.  Full Article

Chorus Aviation Inc announces November dividend
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

Chorus Aviation Inc:Says monthly dividend of $0.04 per Class A and Class B share.Payable on or after December 16 to shareholders of record date as on November 30.  Full Article

Chorus Aviation Inc News

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces acquisition of two Embraer 195 aircraft on lease to Azul Brazilian Airlines

* Chorus aviation announces acquisition of two Embraer 195 aircraft on lease to Azul Brazilian Airlines

Earnings vs. Estimates

