Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016

Chesswood Group Ltd : Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016 . Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.22 Further company coverage: [CHW.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016

Chesswood Group Ltd : Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016 . Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.22 Further company coverage: [CHW.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Chesswood Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.69

Chesswood Group Ltd : Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.69 .Chesswood announces record first quarter in 2016.

Chesswood Group Ltd announces agreement to sell EcoHome Financial

Chesswood Group Ltd:Has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its EcoHome Financial Inc subsidiary to Dealnet Capital Corp price of approximately $35.0 million.

Chesswood Group Ltd annouces January 2016 dividend

Chesswood Group Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of January.Payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016, and will be paid on February 16, 2016.

Chesswood Group announces Dec. 2015 dividend

Chesswood Group Ltd:Announced a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of December.Dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015, and will be paid on January 15, 2016.

Chesswood Group Limited announces November 2015 dividend

Chesswood Group Limited:Says cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of November.Payable to shareholders of record date as on November 30 and will be paid on December 15.