Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)
41.10EGP
1:26pm BST
£0.07 (+0.17%)
£41.03
£41.00
£41.12
£40.01
52,612
185,248
£52.50
£20.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Credit Agricole Egypt H1 profit rises
July 30 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT
Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Egypt
BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt says Ali Hassan Ali Dayekh raises stake in bank
* ALI BIN HASSAN BIN ALI DAYEKH BUYS 767,250 SHARES IN BANK FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EGP 35.3 MILLION, RAISES STAKE TO 6.12 PERCENT FROM 5.87 PERCENT Source: (http://bit.ly/2wWsEGJ) Further company coverage: )