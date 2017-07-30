Edition:
Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)

CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

41.10EGP
1:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

£0.07 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
£41.03
Open
£41.00
Day's High
£41.12
Day's Low
£40.01
Volume
52,612
Avg. Vol
185,248
52-wk High
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Credit Agricole Egypt H1 profit rises
Sunday, 30 Jul 2017 

July 30 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT ::H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 949 MILLION VERSUS EGP 632.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 INTEREST INCOME EGP 2.22 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 941.7 MILLION VERSUS EGP 630.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL INTEREST INCOME EGP 2.23 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.47 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
Sunday, 7 May 2017 

May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Egypt :Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago.Q1 consol interest income EGP 1.09 billion versus EGP 711.2 million year ago.Board appoints Asim Rajb as chairman.  Full Article

Credit Agricole Egypt SAE News

BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt says Ali Hassan Ali Dayekh raises stake in bank

* ALI BIN HASSAN BIN ALI DAYEKH BUYS 767,250 SHARES IN BANK FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EGP 35.3 MILLION, RAISES STAKE TO 6.12 PERCENT FROM 5.87 PERCENT Source: (http://bit.ly/2wWsEGJ) Further company coverage: )

Earnings vs. Estimates

