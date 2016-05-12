Ciech SA (CIEP.WA)

Ciech SA:Poland's anti-corruption office CBA said on Wednesday it entered the Warsaw premises of Polish chemicals group Ciech CIEP.WA and its major shareholder Kulczyk Investments as part of an investigation over Ciech's privatisation in 2014. - RTRS."The officers entered today the premises of Ciech and Kulczyk Investments," CBA spokesman said.The spokeswoman at Kulczyk Investments said the officers asked for documents related to the tender the group's unit KI Chemistry announced in 2014 to buy a majority stake in the previously state-run Ciech.Kulczyk Investment is an investment vehicle owned by the descendants of the late richest Pole Jan Kulczyk.