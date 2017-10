Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 pct stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc :Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 percent stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017 - SEC filing.

Colliers International provides 2017 outlook

Colliers International Group Inc : Sees in 2017, high single digit to low double digit percentage revenue growth in local currency - SEC filing .Sees in 2017, high single to low double digit percentage adjusted EPS growth.

Colliers International Group Q4 adjusted EPS $1.22

Colliers International Group Inc : Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results . Qtrly adjusted eps $1.22, gaap eps from continuing operations $1.14 . Colliers International Group Inc - for quarter ended december 31, 2016, revenues were $576.0 million, a 4% increase .Q4 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $606.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Colliers International buys ICADE Asset Management and ICADE Conseil in France

Colliers International Group Inc : Colliers international acquires ICADE Asset Management and ICADE Conseil in France . Financial details of transaction were not disclosed .Says newly acquired entities will be re-branded as Colliers International - Investment & Asset Management.

Colliers International reports Q2 adj EPS $0.63

Colliers International Group Inc : Colliers International reports strong financial results for second quarter . Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations . Qtrly revenues $482.5 million versus $409.8 million .Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63.

Colliers International announces acquisition of Colliers International West Michigan

Colliers International Group Inc : Announced acquisition of Colliers International West Michigan .Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

Colliers International raises semi-annual dividend

Colliers International: Colliers International increases semi-annual dividend on common shares to $0.05 .Dividend an increase from dividend of $0.04 per share paid in respect of semi-annual period ended December 31, 2015.

Colliers International Group Inc acquires Groupe Immobilier(Montréal * Québec)

Colliers International Group Inc:Acquires groupe immobilier(MontrÉal * QUÉBEC).Says terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Says gimq will immediately rebrand as Colliers International.

Colliers International Group Inc acquires leading London Property Specialist

Colliers International Group Inc:Acquires leading London property specialist.Says details of the transaction were not disclosed.Says acquisition of hatton real estate limited.

Colliers International Group Inc says acquisition of Colliers International Central Florida

Colliers International Group Inc:Says acquisition of Colliers International Central Florida.Colliers Central Florida provides a full range of services including investment sales, lease brokerage, capital markets, valuation and advisory and property management to local, regional, national and international clients.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.