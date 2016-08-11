Edition:
Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd (CILJ.J)

CILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,184.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
1,175.00
Open
1,150.00
Day's High
1,199.00
Day's Low
1,145.00
Volume
9,893
Avg. Vol
259,780
52-wk High
2,444.00
52-wk Low
1,077.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CIG says to buy Conlog Proprietary Ltd for up to R850 mln
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd : Proposed acquisition of issued share capital of Conlog Proprietary Ltd and R750 million claw-back rights offer . Purchase consideration comprises initial payment of R700 million, deferred consideration of R50-R150 million .Entered underwriting deals with Investec Bank, Pinecourt Advisors Ltd to underwrite R750 million claw-back rights offer.  Full Article

Consolidated Infrastructure says in talks over an acquisition
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd :Consolidated Infrastructure has entered into negotiations regarding a new acquisition.  Full Article

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

