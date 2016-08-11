Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd (CILJ.J)
CILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,184.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
1,184.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+0.77%)
9.00 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
1,175.00
1,175.00
Open
1,150.00
1,150.00
Day's High
1,199.00
1,199.00
Day's Low
1,145.00
1,145.00
Volume
9,893
9,893
Avg. Vol
259,780
259,780
52-wk High
2,444.00
2,444.00
52-wk Low
1,077.00
1,077.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CIG says to buy Conlog Proprietary Ltd for up to R850 mln
Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd
Consolidated Infrastructure says in talks over an acquisition
Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd