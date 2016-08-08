Edition:
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (CIMSA.IS)

CIMSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

14.16TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.20TL (+1.43%)
Prev Close
13.96TL
Open
14.01TL
Day's High
14.21TL
Day's Low
14.01TL
Volume
142,935
Avg. Vol
219,188
52-wk High
18.32TL
52-wk Low
13.80TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cimsa Cimento Q2 net profit slightly down at 86.0 mln lira
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Cimsa Cimento : Q2 revenue of 332.5 million lira ($111.35 million) versus 329.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 86.0 million lira versus 86.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.  Full Article

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Cimsa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.  Full Article

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS News

Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen

ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

