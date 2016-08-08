Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (CIMSA.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cimsa Cimento Q2 net profit slightly down at 86.0 mln lira
Cimsa Cimento
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board. Full Article
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Cimsa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 . Full Article
Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.