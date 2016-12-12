Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)
665.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
665.50
--
--
--
--
639,376
744.90
528.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's competition watchdog clears Cineworld- Empire Cinemas deal
UK's CMA : UK's CMA - not to refer acquisition by cineworld group plc of five cinemas owned by empire cinemas limited to a phase 2 investigation .UK's CMA - has cleared the acquisition by cineworld group plc of 5 cinemas owned by empire cinemas limited. Full Article
UK's CMA says Cineworld, Empire Cinemas deal could hurt competiton
Competition and Markets Authority: Cineworld, Empire Cinemas deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in any market or markets in the United Kingdom Further company coverage: [CINE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)). Full Article
Cineworld Group says completed acquisition of five cinemas
Cineworld Group Plc
Cineworld Group H1 revenue up 8.4 pct
Cineworld Group Plc
Cineworld buys 5 cinemas
Cineworld Group Plc
Imax says co, Cineworld sign five-theatre agreement
Imax Corp
Cineworld confident of delivering in-line FY performance
Cineworld Group Plc
Protests disrupt London Film Festival in cinema wage dispute
LONDON, Oct 5 Protesters chanted and waved banners at the opening of the BFI London Film Festival as a long-running staff pay dispute with a cinema chain spilled over into red carpet territory.
