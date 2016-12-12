Edition:
Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)

CINE.L on London Stock Exchange

665.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
665.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
639,376
52-wk High
744.90
52-wk Low
528.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's competition watchdog clears Cineworld- Empire Cinemas deal
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

UK's CMA : UK's CMA - not to refer acquisition by cineworld group plc of five cinemas owned by empire cinemas limited to a phase 2 investigation .UK's CMA - has cleared the acquisition by cineworld group plc of 5 cinemas owned by empire cinemas limited.  Full Article

UK's CMA says Cineworld, Empire Cinemas deal could hurt competiton
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Competition and Markets Authority: Cineworld, Empire Cinemas deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in any market or markets in the United Kingdom Further company coverage: [CINE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Cineworld Group says completed acquisition of five cinemas
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Cineworld Group Plc :It has completed acquisition of five cinemas from Cinema Holdings Limited, holding company of Empire Cinema Limited.  Full Article

Cineworld Group H1 revenue up 8.4 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Cineworld Group Plc : Interim dividend 5.2 penceper share . H1 uk & ireland revenue growth of 3.0%, . H1 ROW revenue growth of 13.9 pct on a constant currency . H1 adjusted profit before tax remains broadly flat at 39.4 mln stg . H1 statutory profit after tax decreased to 24.4 mln stg, predominantly due to a 6.4 mln stg one-off gain on a disposal in prior year period . H1 admissions growth of 2.7 pct to 46.1 mln . Group revenue growth of 8.4 pct on a statutory basis and 6.8 pct on a constant currency basis 1 . H1 ebitda growth of 9.0 pct on a statutory basis and 7.2 pct on a constant currency basis; . Adverse currency movements of 6.1 mln stg compared to an exchange rate gain of 8.9 mln stg in prior year period . Net debt broadly flat at 250.3 mln stg compared to 245.2 mln stg at 31 December 2015. . Results for first half of year are in-line with our expectations .We remain confident of delivering a performance for year as a whole in line with current market expectations.".  Full Article

Cineworld buys 5 cinemas
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Cineworld Group Plc : Acquisition of 5 cinemas from cinema holdings, holding co of Empire Cinema Limited and sale to Empire of three screen Cineworld Haymarket .Cineworld will pay Empire an aggregate consideration of 94 million gbp 1 for transaction.  Full Article

Imax says co, Cineworld sign five-theatre agreement
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Imax Corp : Imax and cineworld group plc sign five-theatre agreement .Under terms of agreement, theatres will be installed in new multiplexes in uk and across other european markets.  Full Article

Cineworld confident of delivering in-line FY performance
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Cineworld Group Plc :For 19 week period ended 12 May 2016, solid revenue growth of 9.8 pct for group was achieved.  Full Article

Protests disrupt London Film Festival in cinema wage dispute

LONDON, Oct 5 Protesters chanted and waved banners at the opening of the BFI London Film Festival as a long-running staff pay dispute with a cinema chain spilled over into red carpet territory.

