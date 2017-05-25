Cipla Ltd (CIPL.BO)

May 25 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :Consol March quarter net loss 617.9 million rupees.Consol march quarter total income from operations 35.82 billion rupees.Recommended payment of dividend of 2 rupees per share.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 928.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 33.15 billion rupees.
Cipla Ltd :Cipla receives EIR from the US FDA for its Indore facility.
Cipla Ltd : Cipla's Samina Vaziralli says "the family is completely committed", "absolutely no prospect" of selling the company . Exec says expects about 200 million rupees of impact from FDC ban and NLEM in Q2 . Further company coverage [CIPL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).
Cipla Ltd : Accepted resignation of Subhanu Saxena as MD and global CEO wef August 31 . Appointed Umang Vohra as MD and global CEO .
Cipla Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 3.65 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 35 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.76 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 6.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 37.61 billion rupees .
Cipla Ltd : Kedar Upadhye has joined the company as Global Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 01, 2016 . Umang Vohra relinquishes office as Global Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from August 01, 2016 .
Cipla Ltd : Supreme court has directed government to recover 50% of over charged amounts, in pending cases on alleged overcharging in respect of certain drugs . Co is required to deposit 1.75 billion rupees with 6 weeks .
Cipla Ltd : Approved the appointment of Kedar Upadhye as global chief financial officer of the company . Umang Vohra will cease to be the global chief financial officer of the company . Vohra will continue to be the global chief operating officer .
Cipla Ltd : Says plans to file for approval of 20 to 25 products in U.S. in fiscal 2017 . Says looking to exit some businesses in emerging markets "due to complexities involved" . Says Q4 impacted by inventory and job cuts related provisions in Europe, emerging markets . Says expects EBITDA growth of 15-20 percent in fiscal 2017 . Further company coverage [CIPL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).
Cipla Ltd : India's Cipla Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 808.7 million rupees; consol net sales 32.07 billion rupees . India's Cipla Ltd consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 3.79 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share .
