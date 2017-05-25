Cipla Ltd (CIPL.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Cipla March-qtr loss narrows

May 25 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :Consol March quarter net loss 617.9 million rupees.Consol march quarter total income from operations 35.82 billion rupees.Recommended payment of dividend of 2 rupees per share.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 928.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 33.15 billion rupees.

Cipla gets EIR from USFDA for its Indore facility

Cipla Ltd :Cipla receives EIR from the US FDA for its Indore facility.

Cipla Ltd exec says co expects about 200 mln rupees of impact from FDC ban, NLEM in Q2

Cipla Ltd : Cipla's Samina Vaziralli says "the family is completely committed", "absolutely no prospect" of selling the company . Exec says expects about 200 million rupees of impact from FDC ban and NLEM in Q2 . Further company coverage [CIPL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Cipla Ltd appoints Umang Vohra as MD, global CEO

Cipla Ltd : Accepted resignation of Subhanu Saxena as MD and global CEO wef August 31 . Appointed Umang Vohra as MD and global CEO .

Cipla Ltd June-qtr consol profit down about 44 pct

Cipla Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 3.65 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 35 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.76 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 6.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 37.61 billion rupees .

Cipla appoints Kedar Upadhye as CFO

Cipla Ltd : Kedar Upadhye has joined the company as Global Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 01, 2016 . Umang Vohra relinquishes office as Global Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from August 01, 2016 .

Cipla Ltd says co to deposit 1.75 bln rupees with 6 weeks as per court order in drug overcharging case

Cipla Ltd : Supreme court has directed government to recover 50% of over charged amounts, in pending cases on alleged overcharging in respect of certain drugs . Co is required to deposit 1.75 billion rupees with 6 weeks .

Cipla says co expects EBITDA growth of 15-20 pct in fiscal 2017

Cipla Ltd : Says plans to file for approval of 20 to 25 products in U.S. in fiscal 2017 . Says looking to exit some businesses in emerging markets "due to complexities involved" . Says Q4 impacted by inventory and job cuts related provisions in Europe, emerging markets . Says expects EBITDA growth of 15-20 percent in fiscal 2017 . Further company coverage [CIPL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Cipla Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 69 pct

Cipla Ltd : India's Cipla Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 808.7 million rupees; consol net sales 32.07 billion rupees . India's Cipla Ltd consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 3.79 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share .