CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CIX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.52CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.20 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
$28.32
Open
$28.36
Day's High
$28.55
Day's Low
$28.31
Volume
493,830
Avg. Vol
434,235
52-wk High
$29.94
52-wk Low
$23.52

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CI Investments to merge six funds into other funds
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

CI Investments : CI Investments Inc says proposal to merge six funds into other funds with substantially similar mandates . CI Investments Inc says proposing mergers to reduce duplication and to help streamline and simplify its fund lineup . CI Investments Inc says costs and expenses associated with mergers are being borne by CI, not funds . CI Global Fund to be renamed Signature Global Equity Fund effective on or about December 5, 2016 .CI Global Corporate Class will be renamed Signature Global Equity Corporate Class effective on or about December 5, 2016.  Full Article

CI Financial reports assets under management
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Ci Financial Corp : Assets under management at August 31, 2016 of $112.4 billion and total assets of $149.3 billion. . average aum for quarter-to-date were $112.1 billion, representing an increase of $3.1 billion or 2.9 percent from average for Q2 of 2016 . Assets under management increased by $5.0 billion or 4.7 percent year over year and were down slightly in month of August .Average assets under management for year-to-date were $109.2 billion, up 0.7 percent from average for fiscal year 2015.  Full Article

CI Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.47
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

CI Financial Corp : CI Financial reports second quarter results . Qtrly earnings per share $0.47 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Average assets under management were $109.0 billion in Q2 of 2016 .Average assets under management at quarter end up 2 percent from prior quarter average of $107.3 billion.  Full Article

CI Financial says intends to purchase up to 10 mlm of shares by way of normal course issuer bid
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

CI Financial Corp : Intends to purchase up to 10 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid . Ci financial corp says it is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on june 18, 2016 and will terminate on june 17, 2017 .Ci financial renews normal course issuer bid.  Full Article

CI Financial says Peter Anderson to succeed Stephen Macphail as CEO
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

CI Financial Corp : Peter anderson will succeed Stephen Macphail as chief executive officer of corporation effective june 1, 2016 .CI Financial announces date for retirement of Stephen Macphail and appointment of Peter Anderson as CEO.  Full Article

CI Financial Corp raises dividend 5 pct
Thursday, 5 May 2016 

CI Financial Corp:Board of Directors declared a 5 pct increase in monthly cash dividend to $0.115 per share.Payable on each of June 15, July 15, and August 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31, June 30 and July 31, 2016, respectively.  Full Article

CI Financial Corp comments on osc no-contest settlement - Reuters
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

CI Financial Corp:Comments on osc no-contest settlement.Will release audited financial results later which include provision of $10.75 million for remediation of administrative error.Settlement agreement is in respect of an administrative error that Ci Investments discovered in April 2015.Remediation plan will return the entire amount of the accumulated interest to current and former investors in the funds.  Full Article

CI Financial Corp announces new debenture financing
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

CI Financial Corp:Announces new debenture financing.Says has entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $450 million.Says debt securities have a term of five years and carry an interest rate of 2.645% payable semi-annually.  Full Article

CI Financial Corp News

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - ‍preliminary assets under management at September 30, 2017 of $121.4 billion and total assets of $162.1 billion​

Earnings vs. Estimates

