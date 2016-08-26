Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 mln bought Deal Offering

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 million bought deal offering of 4.65% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Increased size of public offering to C$115 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021 .Says debentures will mature on December 31, 2021.

Cargojet announces C$100 mln bought deal offering

Cargojet Inc: Cargojet announces C$100 million bought deal offering of 4.65 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of cargojet and will bear interest at a rate of 4.65 pct per annum . Debentures will mature on December 31, 2021 . Underwriters have agreed to purchase C$100 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021 .Underwriters to purchase C$100 million principal amount of debentures at a price of C$1,000 per debenture.

Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 17 pct

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 17 pct .Cargojet Inc says declared a cash dividend of $0.1750 per common voting share and variable voting share.

Cargojet Q2 revenue C$79.3 million

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet announces exceptional second quarter results . Qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million, an increase of $15.9 million or 240.9 percent versus quarter two of previous year . Q2 revenue C$79.3 million .Q2 revenue view C$77.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet commence service of freighter flight to Bogota and Lima

Cargojet Inc : Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet Airways Ltd commenced service today with first freighter flight to Bogota, Colombia and Lima, Peru . Air Canada Cargo plans to introduce dedicated freighter service to Europe from Toronto in second half of 2016 .New Air Canada Cargo flights will provide 52 tonnes of net cargo capacity, also include flights to Mexico City, starting this coming weekend.

Cargojet reports Q1 total revenue of $76.9 million

Cargojet Inc : Qtrly total revenues were $76.9 million , an increase of $22.8 million or 42.1% versus previous year. . Qtrly adjusted ebitda before one-time costs was $18.5 million , an increase of $11.2 million or 153.4% versus previous year .Cargojet announces exceptional first quarter results.

Cargojet Inc declares quarterly dividend

Cargojet Inc:Declared a cash dividend of $0.1491 per common voting share.Dividends will be paid to all shareholders of record date as on December 18 and will be payable on or before January 5, 2016.