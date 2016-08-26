Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO)
52.51CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.81 (+1.57%)
$51.70
$51.05
$52.64
$51.05
26,182
16,780
$53.52
$42.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 mln bought Deal Offering
Cargojet Inc
Cargojet announces C$100 mln bought deal offering
Cargojet Inc: Cargojet announces C$100 million bought deal offering of 4.65 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of cargojet and will bear interest at a rate of 4.65 pct per annum . Debentures will mature on December 31, 2021 . Underwriters have agreed to purchase C$100 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021 .Underwriters to purchase C$100 million principal amount of debentures at a price of C$1,000 per debenture. Full Article
Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 17 pct
Cargojet Inc
Cargojet Q2 revenue C$79.3 million
Cargojet Inc
Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet commence service of freighter flight to Bogota and Lima
Cargojet Inc
Cargojet reports Q1 total revenue of $76.9 million
Cargojet Inc
Cargojet Inc declares quarterly dividend
Cargojet Inc:Declared a cash dividend of $0.1491 per common voting share.Dividends will be paid to all shareholders of record date as on December 18 and will be payable on or before January 5, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Cargojet and Canada Post Group Of Companies extend original term of master services agreement
* Cargojet and Canada Post Group Of Companies (Purolator & Canada Post) extend original term of master services agreement