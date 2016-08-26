Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 mln bought Deal Offering
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 million bought deal offering of 4.65% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Increased size of public offering to C$115 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021 .Says debentures will mature on December 31, 2021.  Full Article

Cargojet announces C$100 mln bought deal offering
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Cargojet Inc: Cargojet announces C$100 million bought deal offering of 4.65 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of cargojet and will bear interest at a rate of 4.65 pct per annum . Debentures will mature on December 31, 2021 . Underwriters have agreed to purchase C$100 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021 .Underwriters to purchase C$100 million principal amount of debentures at a price of C$1,000 per debenture.  Full Article

Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 17 pct
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 17 pct .Cargojet Inc says declared a cash dividend of $0.1750 per common voting share and variable voting share.  Full Article

Cargojet Q2 revenue C$79.3 million
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet announces exceptional second quarter results . Qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million, an increase of $15.9 million or 240.9 percent versus quarter two of previous year . Q2 revenue C$79.3 million .Q2 revenue view C$77.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet commence service of freighter flight to Bogota and Lima
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Cargojet Inc : Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet Airways Ltd commenced service today with first freighter flight to Bogota, Colombia and Lima, Peru . Air Canada Cargo plans to introduce dedicated freighter service to Europe from Toronto in second half of 2016 .New Air Canada Cargo flights will provide 52 tonnes of net cargo capacity, also include flights to Mexico City, starting this coming weekend.  Full Article

Cargojet reports Q1 total revenue of $76.9 million
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Cargojet Inc : Qtrly total revenues were $76.9 million , an increase of $22.8 million or 42.1% versus previous year. . Qtrly adjusted ebitda before one-time costs was $18.5 million , an increase of $11.2 million or 153.4% versus previous year .Cargojet announces exceptional first quarter results.  Full Article

Cargojet Inc declares quarterly dividend
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

Cargojet Inc:Declared a cash dividend of $0.1491 per common voting share.Dividends will be paid to all shareholders of record date as on December 18 and will be payable on or before January 5, 2016.  Full Article

Cargojet Inc News

BRIEF-Cargojet and Canada Post Group Of Companies extend original term of master services agreement

* Cargojet and Canada Post Group Of Companies (Purolator & Canada Post) extend original term of master services agreement

Earnings vs. Estimates

