Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - CLARKSON PLC ::H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 25 PERCENT TO 21.9 MILLION STG.H1 REVENUE 156.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 147.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND 23 PENCEPER SHARE.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 25% HIGHER AT £21.9M (2016: £17.5M).INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED TO 23P PER SHARE (2016: 22P PER SHARE).HY UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 9% TO 57.5P (2016: 52.9P)."SEE SIGNS OF A REBALANCING ACROSS SOME OF SHIPPING MARKETS, WE ARE OPTIMISTIC IN OUR ABILITY TO CAPITALISE ON UPTURN IN MARKETS".

Clarkson Plc : H1 revenue 147.2 million stg versus 145.3 million stg year ago . H1 pretax profit 17.5 million stg versus 10.8 million stg year ago . Interim dividend 22 pence per share . Says h1 underlying profit before taxation £21.8m (2015: £23.6m) . Says h1 underlying earnings per share 52.9p (2015: 54.3p) . Says in short-term we believe our markets will remain highly challenged, reflecting ongoing supply demand imbalance .Says h1 earnings per share 41.7p (2015: 15.0p).

Clarkson PLC recommends final dividend

Clarkson PLC:Recommends final dividend of 40p (2014: 39p).Says interim dividend was 22p (2014: 21p), resulting in a 3% increase in the total dividend for the year to 62p (2014: 60p).Says dividend will be payable on June 3, 2016 to shareholders on the register at May 20, 2016.