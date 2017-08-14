Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)
2,950.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,950.00
--
--
--
--
33,189
3,033.00
1,910.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Clarkson says H1 revenue of 156.8 mln stg vs 147.2 mln STG
Aug 14 (Reuters) - CLARKSON PLC
Clarkson says revenue for six months ended June 30 at 147.2 mln stg
Clarkson Plc
Clarkson PLC recommends final dividend
Clarkson PLC:Recommends final dividend of 40p (2014: 39p).Says interim dividend was 22p (2014: 21p), resulting in a 3% increase in the total dividend for the year to 62p (2014: 60p).Says dividend will be payable on June 3, 2016 to shareholders on the register at May 20, 2016. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept.7
LONDON, Sept 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.51 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Ad
