Edition:
United Kingdom

Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)

CLAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

349.50INR
10:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs350.00
Open
Rs350.90
Day's High
Rs351.00
Day's Low
Rs348.50
Volume
279,203
Avg. Vol
159,031
52-wk High
Rs430.10
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Claris Lifesciences posts consol Dec qtr profit
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 187.3 million rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 86.3 million rupees .Consol net loss in dec quarter last year was 700.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 256.7 million rupees.  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Says june-quarter consol net profit 220 million rupees . Says june -quarter consol gross sales 1.98 billion rupees .Consol net profit in june-quarter last year was 192.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol gross sales from operations was 1.82 billion rupees.  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences says IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 percent from 10.22 percent .  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences gets ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Claris receives ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection .  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences announces receipt of EIR from US FDA
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Claris lifesciences ltd.- Claris announces receipt of EIR from the US FDA . Claris lifesciences ltd.- US FDA concluded that facility near ahmedabad was found to be acceptable . Co expects 5-7 ANDA approvals in near future .  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences March-qtr net profit down about 66 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Recommends final dividend of INR 2 per share . Says March-quarter consol net profit 35.7 million rupees versus net profit of 104.4 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Claris Lifesciences Ltd News

BRIEF-RBI hikes foreign investment limit in Claris Lifesciences to 49 pct

* Investment limit in Claris Lifesciences Ltd by FII/FPI raised to 49 percent and increase in NRI limit from 10 to 24 per cent Source text: http://bit.ly/2goNzjF Further company coverage:

» More CLAI.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials