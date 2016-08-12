City Lodge Hotels Ltd (CLHJ.J)

City Lodge Hotels Ltd : FY normalised headline profit before tax for group increased by 12.4 pct to R511,8 million . Total revenue for year grew by 14.6 pct to R1.5 billion . FY average room rates achieved at South African operations increased by slightly more than rate of inflation . In South Africa, FY operating costs increased by 9.8 pct on a per room sold basis . Final dividend increased by 7.8 pct to 248 cents . 2017 financial year has thus far experienced softer occupancies than in previous year ."Our belief is that upward occupancy trend that began in late 2011 will resume".