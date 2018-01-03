Edition:
United Kingdom

Celon Pharma SA (CLNP.WA)

CLNP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

30.55PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

0.55zł (+1.83%)
Prev Close
30.00zł
Open
30.00zł
Day's High
30.55zł
Day's Low
29.80zł
Volume
7,626
Avg. Vol
23,757
52-wk High
38.50zł
52-wk Low
27.88zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Celon Pharma Supervisory Board Chairman Resigns
Wednesday, 3 Jan 2018 

Jan 3 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::MACIEJ ANDRZEJ KRASINSKI RESIGNS FROM HIS POST AS CHAIRMAN OF CO'S SUPERVISORY BOARD.  Full Article

Celon Pharma To Get PLN 24.7 Mln Financing For Development Of Biosimilar Drug
Wednesday, 13 Dec 2017 

Dec 13 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR FUNDING OF ITS PROJECT WITH NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT.UNDER AGREEMENT TO GET PLN 24.7 MILLION FINANCING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF BIOSIMILAR DRUG BASED ON FAB FRAGMENT.  Full Article

Celon Pharma Plans To Place Salmex On Scandinavian Markets In H1 2018
Thursday, 30 Nov 2017 

Nov 30 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::INFORMS THAT REGISTRATION PROCEDURE OF SALMEX DRUG IN SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES ENDS POSITIVELY.ESTIMATES THAT WILL PLACE SALMEX ON SCANDINAVIAN MARKETS IN H1 2018.  Full Article

Celon Pharma Can Start Phase I Clinical Study Of Esketamine-Based Drug
Tuesday, 28 Nov 2017 

Nov 28 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::GETS PERMISSION FOR STARTING PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY FOR ITS DRUG BASED ON ESKETAMINE.PLANS TO END PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY OF ESKETAMINE-BASED DRUG IN APRIL, 2018.  Full Article

Celon Pharma Q3 net profit down at 4.9 mln zlotys
Wednesday, 15 Nov 2017 

Nov 15 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA :Q3 REVENUE 24.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Celon Pharma to get 25.6 mln zloty financing for its project
Friday, 10 Nov 2017 

Nov 10 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::SIGNS DEAL WITH NCBIR UNDER WHICH CO TO GET 25.6 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING FOR ITS PROJECT.  Full Article

Celon Pharma registers its drug Salmex in Portugal
Friday, 3 Nov 2017 

Nov 3 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::ITS DRUG SALMEX GETS REGISTERED IN PORTUGAL, CO CHECKS POTENTIAL OF MARKET AND DRUG COMMERCIALIZATION.  Full Article

Celon Pharma gets US patent on FGFR inhibitors
Wednesday, 25 Oct 2017 

Oct 25 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::GETS US PATENT ON FGFR INHIBITORS AND THEIR USE IN MEDICINAL PRODUCTS.  Full Article

WSE admits to trade Celon Pharma shares as of Oct. 17
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE): Drug producer, Celon Pharma's , 15 million series B shares will be admitted to trade on the WSE main market as of Oct. 17 . Celon Pharma's shares to be traded under short name CLNPHARMA-PDA and ticker CLNA Further company coverage: [IPO-CEL.WA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Celon Pharma SA News

BRIEF-Celon Pharma FY Net Profit Down At 25.6 Million Zlotys

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS FY NET PROFIT WAS 25.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

» More CLNP.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials