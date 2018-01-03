Celon Pharma SA (CLNP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Celon Pharma Supervisory Board Chairman Resigns

Jan 3 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::MACIEJ ANDRZEJ KRASINSKI RESIGNS FROM HIS POST AS CHAIRMAN OF CO'S SUPERVISORY BOARD.

Celon Pharma To Get PLN 24.7 Mln Financing For Development Of Biosimilar Drug

Dec 13 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR FUNDING OF ITS PROJECT WITH NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT.UNDER AGREEMENT TO GET PLN 24.7 MILLION FINANCING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF BIOSIMILAR DRUG BASED ON FAB FRAGMENT.

Celon Pharma Plans To Place Salmex On Scandinavian Markets In H1 2018

Nov 30 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::INFORMS THAT REGISTRATION PROCEDURE OF SALMEX DRUG IN SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES ENDS POSITIVELY.ESTIMATES THAT WILL PLACE SALMEX ON SCANDINAVIAN MARKETS IN H1 2018.

Celon Pharma Can Start Phase I Clinical Study Of Esketamine-Based Drug

Nov 28 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::GETS PERMISSION FOR STARTING PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY FOR ITS DRUG BASED ON ESKETAMINE.PLANS TO END PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY OF ESKETAMINE-BASED DRUG IN APRIL, 2018.

Celon Pharma Q3 net profit down at 4.9 mln zlotys

Nov 15 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA :Q3 REVENUE 24.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Celon Pharma to get 25.6 mln zloty financing for its project

Nov 10 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::SIGNS DEAL WITH NCBIR UNDER WHICH CO TO GET 25.6 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING FOR ITS PROJECT.

Celon Pharma registers its drug Salmex in Portugal

Nov 3 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::ITS DRUG SALMEX GETS REGISTERED IN PORTUGAL, CO CHECKS POTENTIAL OF MARKET AND DRUG COMMERCIALIZATION.

Celon Pharma gets US patent on FGFR inhibitors

Oct 25 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA ::GETS US PATENT ON FGFR INHIBITORS AND THEIR USE IN MEDICINAL PRODUCTS.

WSE admits to trade Celon Pharma shares as of Oct. 17

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE): Drug producer, Celon Pharma's , 15 million series B shares will be admitted to trade on the WSE main market as of Oct. 17 . Celon Pharma's shares to be traded under short name CLNPHARMA-PDA and ticker CLNA Further company coverage: [IPO-CEL.WA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).