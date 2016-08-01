Edition:
United Kingdom

Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

CLNX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

20.89EUR
9:04am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
€20.78
Open
€20.77
Day's High
€20.95
Day's Low
€20.77
Volume
92,795
Avg. Vol
665,515
52-wk High
€20.95
52-wk Low
€12.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cellnex to issue bonds for 750 mln euros
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Cellnex Telecom SA : Says to issue bonds for 750 million euros ($837.68 million) due 2024 at 2.375 percent coupon on Aug. 10 .Says to use obtained funds for future growth opportunities, extending maturities of current debt, taking advantage of low interest rates.  Full Article

Cellnex reports H1 net profit up at 24 mln euros
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Cellnex Telecom : H1 net profit 24 million euros ($26.6 million) versus 18 million euros year ago . Net debt at 30 June at 872 million euros , compared to 927 million euros at end of 2015 . H1 revenues 338 million euros versus 286 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 134 million euros versus 115 million euros year ago .The results matched Cellnex's forecasts in the first half-year - CEO.  Full Article

Cellnex to buy 261 telecom towers for 109 mln euros in the Netherlands
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Cellnex Telecom SA : Signs agreement with Protelindo Luxemburg SARL and Management Tower Europe SARL to acquire for 109 million euros ($121.1 million) 100 percent of Protelindo Netherlands BV, the company that manages 261 telecommunication towers in the Netherlands . Says acquisition will provide estimated EBITDA of about 8 million euros in 2017 .To close the operation in the next two months.  Full Article

Cellnex Telecom SA to propose FY 2015 complementary dividend
Friday, 19 Feb 2016 

Cellnex Telecom SA:Says to propose FY 2015 complementary dividend of 0.047 euro gross per share‍.  Full Article

Cellnex Telecom SA comments on FY 2016 Ebitda guidance
Friday, 19 Feb 2016 

Cellnex Telecom SA:Sees FY 2016 Ebitda to increase at between 15 percent and 20 percent rate year on year.  Full Article

Cellnex Telecom to distribute 2015 dividend of 0.04 euro/share
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

Cellnex Telecom SA:To distribute 2015 dividend of 0.04 euro gross per share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Cellnex Telecom SA News

British masts group Arqiva broadcasts 1.5 billion pound IPO plan

LONDON British broadcast and mobile masts company Arqiva plans to raise around 1.5 billion pounds in the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in London so far in 2017.

» More CLNX.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials