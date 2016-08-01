Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cellnex to issue bonds for 750 mln euros

Cellnex Telecom SA : Says to issue bonds for 750 million euros ($837.68 million) due 2024 at 2.375 percent coupon on Aug. 10 .Says to use obtained funds for future growth opportunities, extending maturities of current debt, taking advantage of low interest rates.

Cellnex reports H1 net profit up at 24 mln euros

Cellnex Telecom : H1 net profit 24 million euros ($26.6 million) versus 18 million euros year ago . Net debt at 30 June at 872 million euros , compared to 927 million euros at end of 2015 . H1 revenues 338 million euros versus 286 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 134 million euros versus 115 million euros year ago .The results matched Cellnex's forecasts in the first half-year - CEO.

Cellnex to buy 261 telecom towers for 109 mln euros in the Netherlands

Cellnex Telecom SA : Signs agreement with Protelindo Luxemburg SARL and Management Tower Europe SARL to acquire for 109 million euros ($121.1 million) 100 percent of Protelindo Netherlands BV, the company that manages 261 telecommunication towers in the Netherlands . Says acquisition will provide estimated EBITDA of about 8 million euros in 2017 .To close the operation in the next two months.

Cellnex Telecom SA to propose FY 2015 complementary dividend

Cellnex Telecom SA:Says to propose FY 2015 complementary dividend of 0.047 euro gross per share‍.

Cellnex Telecom SA comments on FY 2016 Ebitda guidance

Cellnex Telecom SA:Sees FY 2016 Ebitda to increase at between 15 percent and 20 percent rate year on year.

Cellnex Telecom to distribute 2015 dividend of 0.04 euro/share

Cellnex Telecom SA:To distribute 2015 dividend of 0.04 euro gross per share.