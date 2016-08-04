Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR.TO)

Clearwater Seafoods Inc : Clearwater reports second quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.16 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02 . Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Q2 sales and adjusted EBITDA of $140.2 million and $27.5 million representing growth rates of 20% and 24% respectively . Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Board of Directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.05 per share ."Supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand".
Clearwater Seafoods Inc : Announces $35 million bought deal public offering and concurrent $15 million non-brokered private placement . Offering 2.5 million common shares from treasury of company, at a price of $13.90 per share .Net proceeds of offering and concurrent placement will be used for repayments on revolving debt facilities.
Clearwater Seafoods Inc : Clearwater reports record first quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016 . Q1 sales of $116.2 million, up 54 pct . Q1 sales and gross margin helped by strong market demand in all regions as well as higher selling prices . Qtrly earnings per share $0.24 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04 . "global demand for seafood is outpacing supply" ."supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand".
Clearwater Seafoods Inc:Says Bob Wight will retire later this year.Teresa Fortney will be appointed Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 24.
