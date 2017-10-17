Clover Industries Ltd (CLRJ.J)
CLRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,338.00ZAc
1:07pm BST
Change (% chg)
10.00 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
1,328.00
Open
1,340.00
Day's High
1,340.00
Day's Low
1,315.00
Volume
48,107
Avg. Vol
209,863
52-wk High
2,050.00
52-wk Low
1,130.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Clover Industries Ffrantz Scheepers appointed new CFO designate
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd
* CLOVER INDUSTRIES LTD - FRANTZ SCHEEPERS APPOINTED AS NEW CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017