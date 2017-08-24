Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :CIBC increases dividends.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :CIBC announces third quarter 2017 results.Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$2.77.Q3 earnings per share C$2.60.Q3 earnings per share view C$2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Quarterly dividend increase of 3 cents per common share to $1.30 per share..CIBC's basel III leverage ratio at July 31, 2017 was 3.9% on an all-in basis.

May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce ::Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce - declared a dividend of $1.27 per share on common shares for quarter ending July 31, 2017 payable on July 28, 2017.

May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce ::CIBC announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.64.Q2 earnings per share C$2.59.Q2 earnings per share view C$2.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CIBC adds 2 companies to oil & gas watch list in Q3: chief risk officer

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : Says direct exposure to oil and gas sector up in the quarter: chief risk officer .Says 2 companies added to oil and gas watch list in the quarter: chief risk officer.

CIBC announces elections under shareholder investment plan

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : Says announced elections under CIBC shareholder investment plan . Says offers dividend reinvestment option for Canadian residents and stock dividend option for U.S. residents . Entitled to determine whether common shares for plan are purchased in secondary market or issued from treasury .Common shares issued on and after Oct 28 under dividend reinvestment option and stock dividend option will be issued at 2 pct discount.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : CIBC announces third quarter 2016 results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$2.67 . Q3 earnings per share C$3.61 . Q3 earnings per share view C$2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . At July 31, 2016, CIBC's Basel III common equity tier 1, Tier 1 and total capital ratios were 10.9 pct, 12.4 pct and 14.4 pct, respectively .Says CIBC's Basel III leverage ratio at July 31, 2016 was 3.9 pct on an all-in basis.

CIBC CEO says US banking business to contribute 10 pct of net income in short term

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce , PrivateBancorp Inc : CIBC says plans to follow through on plan to raise dividend payout ratio to top in the 40 -50 percent target range - conference call . CIBC CEO says U.S. banking business will contribute 10 pct of net income in short term, 25 pct over time . CIBC CFO says integration costs from PrivateBancorp takeover of between $130-$150 million . CIBC CEO says made decision to work towards acquisition 6 to 8 months ago Further company coverage: [CM.TO] [PVTB.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780).

CIBC to acquire PrivateBancorp Inc

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : CIBC to acquire PrivateBancorp Inc . CIBC will pay US$18.80 in cash and 0.3657 of a CIBC common share for each share of PrivateBancorp common stock . Transaction is expected to be accretive to CIBC's adjusted earnings per share in year 3 . Says total transaction value is approximately us$3.8 billion ( C$4.9 billion ) . Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says expects to maintain a common equity tier (CET) 1 ratio at closing of at least 10 per cent . Transaction will significantly expand CIBC's reach in North America . Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says PrivateBancorp will remain headquartered in Chicago and retain its Illinois state banking charter . Says total transaction value is about US$47.00 of value per share of PrivateBancorp common stock . Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says anticipates completing transaction during first calendar quarter of 2017 .Larry Richman will remain president and CEO of PrivateBancorp and PrivateBank.

CIBC does not see significant losses from portfolio exposed to Fort McMurray: CRO

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : Does not expect significant losses from portfolio exposed to Fort McMurray: executive .Added one company to oil and gas watchlist in quarter: CRO.