Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd : fy net profit s$317.1 million versus s$301.9 million a year ago . Propose a tax-exempt one-tier final dividend of 6.05 cents per share . Fy revenue s$ 4.06 billion versus s$4.11 billion . revenue from public transport services business in singapore is expected to be higher. . revenue from bus station business in guangzhou is expected to be lower with competition from high speed rail network. . revenue from taxi business is expected to be lower. . revenue from automotive engineering services business is expected to be lower with expected lower volume of diesel sold to our taxi drivers. . revenue from driving centre business is expected to be maintained. . revenue from inspection and testing services business is expected to be lower. .revenue from car rental and leasing business is expected to be lower..

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd : Tax-exempt one-tier interim dividend of 4.25 cents per ordinary share has been declared" . Qtrly revenue s$1.02 billion versus s$ 1.04 billion . Revenue from the rail business is expected to increase with higher ridership from downtown line 2. . Revenue from the taxi business is expected to be maintained. . Bus revenue in Singapore is expected to be maintained . Revenue from the driving centre business is expected to be maintained. . Revenue from the inspection and testing services business is expected to be lower. . Q2 profit attributable to shareholders of the company s$85.2 million versus s$80.9 million . Revenue from the bus station business in guangzhou is expected to be lower . Revenue from the car rental and leasing business is expected to be maintained. . "Costs, in particular staff costs, are expected to be higher." .