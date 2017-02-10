Edition:
United Kingdom

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)

CMDG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.04SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
$2.05
Open
$2.04
Day's High
$2.05
Day's Low
$2.02
Volume
3,187,100
Avg. Vol
10,851,864
52-wk High
$2.80
52-wk Low
$1.96

Latest Key Developments

Comfortdelgro Corp says FY net profit S$317.1 mln vs S$301.9 mln last year
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd : fy net profit s$317.1 million versus s$301.9 million a year ago . Propose a tax-exempt one-tier final dividend of 6.05 cents per share . Fy revenue s$ 4.06 billion versus s$4.11 billion . revenue from public transport services business in singapore is expected to be higher. . revenue from bus station business in guangzhou is expected to be lower with competition from high speed rail network. . revenue from taxi business is expected to be lower. . revenue from automotive engineering services business is expected to be lower with expected lower volume of diesel sold to our taxi drivers. . revenue from driving centre business is expected to be maintained. . revenue from inspection and testing services business is expected to be lower. .revenue from car rental and leasing business is expected to be lower..  Full Article

Comfortdelgro says qtrly revenue S$1.02 bln
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd : Tax-exempt one-tier interim dividend of 4.25 cents per ordinary share has been declared" . Qtrly revenue s$1.02 billion versus s$ 1.04 billion . Revenue from the rail business is expected to increase with higher ridership from downtown line 2. . Revenue from the taxi business is expected to be maintained. . Bus revenue in Singapore is expected to be maintained . Revenue from the driving centre business is expected to be maintained. . Revenue from the inspection and testing services business is expected to be lower. . Q2 profit attributable to shareholders of the company s$85.2 million versus s$80.9 million . Revenue from the bus station business in guangzhou is expected to be lower . Revenue from the car rental and leasing business is expected to be maintained. . "Costs, in particular staff costs, are expected to be higher." .  Full Article

Comfortdelgro Corporation posts qtrly net profit of S$73.4 million
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd : Qtrly net profit s$73.4 million versus s$67.6 million . Says costs will continue to be under pressure . Q1 revenue s$995.6 million versus s$963.5 million .  Full Article

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

