CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc :Cannimed Therapeutics Inc - ‍initiated production of CanniMed capsules, following receipt of production license granted by health Canada​.

Cannimed Therapeutics Inc : Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017 . Q1 loss per share c$0.19 from continuing operations .Qtrly sales of $3.4 million were 93% higher than in same period of prior year.