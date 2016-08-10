Edition:
Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)

CMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.10CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$10.05
Open
$10.05
Day's High
$10.12
Day's Low
$9.99
Volume
46,716
Avg. Vol
100,393
52-wk High
$11.32
52-wk Low
$8.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Computer Modelling Group reported Q1 EPS c$0.09
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Q1 revenue fell 12 percent . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Computer Modelling Group announces first quarter results .Q1 earnings per share c$0.09.  Full Article

Computer Modelling Group announces year end results
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Computer Modelling Group announces year end results . Qtrly total revenue $19 million versus $20.4 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$19.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Due to adverse economic conditions in Venezuela, oil & gas industry,decided to close office in Caracas effective May 2016 . "as we enter fiscal 2017, ongoing reductions in budgets,activity levels by customers affecting utilization levels of our software" . Customers in Caracas region will be supported from other locations, mainly office in Bogota . "we are taking prudent measures, such as suspending employee recruitment and reducing discretionary spending, to control our costs" . Company intends to adopt IFRS 9 in its consolidated financial statements beginning April 1, 2018 .Does not expect IFRS 9 to have material impact on consolidated financial statements.  Full Article

Computer Modelling Group Ltd declares quarterly dividend
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd:Announces a dividend of $0.10 per Common Share on CMG's Common Shares.Dividend will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2015.  Full Article

CANADA STOCKS-North Korea tensions weigh on TSX futures

Aug 11 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as the escalating war of words between the United States and North Korea drove investors toward the yen, Swiss franc and gold.

