Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd : Reviewed interim results for the six months ended 31 march 2016 . Diluted headline earnings per share of 229.7 cents . Combined with total net outflows of R48 billion, resulted in a marginal decline in assets under management over six- month period to R606 billion (September 2015: r610 billion). . Interim dividend per share of 229 cents .Despite recent rally, we expect asset price fluctuations to remain heightened as investors react to news of day.