Edition:
United Kingdom

Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)

CMLT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.04SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
$2.06
Open
$2.06
Day's High
$2.07
Day's Low
$2.04
Volume
11,946,900
Avg. Vol
12,014,450
52-wk High
$2.17
52-wk Low
$1.87

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q3 net property income of S$121.4​ million
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust ::Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU)‍2.78​ cents.Qtrly gross revenue S$169.4​ million versus S$169.7 million.Qtrly distributable income S$‍98.7 million versus S$98.4 million.Qtrly net property income S$121.4​ million versus S$119.5 million ‍​.  Full Article

Capitaland Mall Trust says trustee entered sale and purchase agreement
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Capitaland Mall Trust : HSBC institutional trust services (Singapore) limited entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement . Deal to sell certain undivided shares in the property located at 109 north bridge road Singapore 179097 . Trustee has on 30 August 2016 entered into facility agreements . Aggregate level of borrowings outstanding and that may be affected is about s$3.25 billion (excluding interest) as at 30 August .  Full Article

Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q2 Distribution Per Unit 2.74 Singapore cents
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Capitaland Mall Trust : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results . Q2 2016 net property income S$ 116.1 million versus S$ 127.9 million in Q1 2016 . Q2 Distribution Per Unit (DPU) 2.74 Singapore cents versus 2.73 Singapore cents prior quarter .Q2 2016 distributable income S$97.1 million versus S$ 96.7 million in Q1 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Capitaland Mall Trust News

BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q3 net property income of S$121.4​ million

* Qtrly gross revenue S$169.4​ million versus S$169.7 million

» More CMLT.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials