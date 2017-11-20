Edition:
United Kingdom

Comarch SA (CMR.WA)

CMR.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

148.00PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

2.00zł (+1.37%)
Prev Close
146.00zł
Open
148.00zł
Day's High
149.50zł
Day's Low
148.00zł
Volume
137
Avg. Vol
3,595
52-wk High
244.90zł
52-wk Low
127.50zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Comarch Q3 net result swings to loss of 3.6 mln zlotys
Monday, 20 Nov 2017 

Nov 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q3 REVENUE 260.5 MLN ZLOTYS VS 224.0 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 NET LOSS 3.6 MLN ZLOTYS VS PROFIT 8.3 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 7.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 10.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.  Full Article

Comarch receives debt note from Tauron Dystrybucja
Tuesday, 24 Oct 2017 

Oct 24 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::RECEIVES AS LEADER OF CONSORTIUM A DEBT NOTE FROM TAURON DYSTRYBUCJA TO JOINTLY PAY 30.2 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.CONSORTIUM CONSISTS OF THE CO, APATOR RECTOR, TUKAJ MAPPING CENTRAL EUROPE AND EUROSYSTEM‍​.  Full Article

Comarch in consortium signs 137.8 mln zloty gross deal
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS DEAL WITH POLISH STATE TREASURY, MAXIMUM REMUNERATION IS SET AT 137.8 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS.CONSORTIUM TO DELIVER AND IMPLEMENT DIGITAL RECORDING SYSTEM OF COURT HEARINGS IN COMMON COURTS IN POLAND.  Full Article

Comarch signs 4.8 mln deal for implementation of IT solutions on Wawel Royal Castle
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::SAYS THAT IT SIGNED A DEAL FOR IT SOLUTIONS AND TRAINING FOR 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS WITH MUSEUM MANAGING WAWEL ROYAL CASTLE IN KRAKOW.  Full Article

Comarch Q1 net profit shrinks to 4.8 mln zlotys
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 242.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 243.2 MILLION ZLOTYS .Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING LOSS WAS 11.3 MILLION ZLOTYS PROFIT 12.3 MILLION ZLOTYS .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Comarch SA News

BRIEF-Comarch Reaches Agreement With ARiMR

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ARIMR (AGENCY FOR RESTRUCTURING AND MODERNISATION OF AGRICULTURE)

» More CMR.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials