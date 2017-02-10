Centrica PLC (CNA.L)
175.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
2.30 (+1.33%)
173.10
173.50
176.00
172.60
32,686,831
22,974,411
236.90
170.88
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Centrica says unit British Gas extends its price freeze until August
Reg-centrica Plc
Centrica buys UK water leaks detection business
Centrica Plc
Centrica names Stephen Hester as senior independent director
Centrica Plc
Centrica loses 399,000 customers in the first half of 2016
Centrica Plc
Centrica says CMA reforms will enhance energy market
Centrica Plc
UK's CMA accepts undertaking in Centrica deal with Dynegy Storage and Onshore unit
UK's CMA : UK's CMA says accepts Rough undertaking in completed acquisition by Centrica of Dynegy Storage and Dynegy Onshore Processing UK . Independent panel members found that as Rough ages its performance may become more unpredictable; so CSL cannot meet previous capacity obligations .UK's CMA says varied undertakings introduce adjustment mechanism which would allow OFGEM, as energy regulator, to vary the capacity obligations on CSL. Full Article
Centrica buys combined heat and power supplier ENER-G Cogen for 145 mln stg
Centrica Plc
Centrica PLC to acquire Neas Energy A/S
Centrica PLC:Says has agreed to acquire Neas Energy A/S (Neas), one of Europe`s providers of energy management and revenue optimisation services for decentralised third-party owned assets, for DKK1.6 billion (£170 million) in cash plus adjustments for cash and net working capital. Full Article
Centrica PLC says Direct headcount expected to reduce by around 3,000 in 2016 - Reuters News
Centrica PLC:Direct headcount expected to reduce by around 3,000 in 2016; reduction of around 800 in first three months of year. Full Article
Centrica PLC - UK's Competition Markets Authority proposes energy price cap for some customers - Reuters News
Centrica PLC:Britain's competition watchdog wants to impose an energy price cap for 4 mln households on pre-payment meters, a document seen by Reuters showed, a watering down of previous proposals - RTRS.The Competition Markets Authority (CMA) proposals on Thursday are the provisional outcome of an investigation into whether the country's largest energy suppliers, also known as the "Big Six", have distorted competition in the energy market.The inquiry, which was launched in June 2014, is intended to clear up once and for all whether SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy were abusing their control of the market.The price control for pre-payment meter customers would reduce their bills by a total of 300 million pounds a year and will remain in place until 2020, the CMA said.Last year, the CMA had proposed a price cap for all customers on the most expensive tariffs.On Thursday, the CMA said that in total, customers may have been paying around 1.7 billion pounds a year more than they would have done in a competitive market.The watchdog also proposed that a database is created, to be controlled by the energy regulator, to allow rival suppliers to contact customers who have been on more expensive tariffs for three years or more with better deals. Full Article
UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end
LONDON Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it expects to complete a review before the end of the year of Centrica's decision to close its Rough gas storage site.
- Do today's results make Inspired Energy plc a better buy than Centrica plc?
- Can Vodafone Group plc, Centrica plc and Pearson plc afford to pay their chunky dividends?
- Are Centrica plc, Just Eat plc and Sirius Minerals plc simply too expensive?
- Should you steer clear of Glencore plc, Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited and Centrica plc at all costs?
- Royal Dutch Shell plc, J Sainsbury plc and Centrica plc: the FTSE 100's worst income stocks?
- 3 dates for your July investing diary (Centrica plc, PZ Cussons plc and Premier Oil plc)