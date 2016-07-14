Edition:
Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)

CNCTC.L on London Stock Exchange

95.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
95.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
311,687
52-wk High
159.74
52-wk Low
88.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Connect Group appoints David Bauernfeind as CFO
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Connect Group Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer .David Bauernfeind has been appointed chief financial officer, starting with company on Aug 15 2016.  Full Article

Connect Group says forecasts remain in line with market expectations
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Connect Group Plc : Today issued its trading update covering 44 week period to July 2 2016 . On a like-for-like basis total group revenues decreased 0.9 pct . There has been no change in underlying financial condition of group since interim results announcement on April 19 2016 . Total group revenues increased 2.1 pct compared to same period last year, including a full period for Tuffnells this year versus 34 weeks last year . Group as a whole is predominantly UK centric and operates in large and resilient markets, with strong levels of free cash flow . Connect News & Media: total news revenues decreased by 2.3 pct and like-for-like revenues decreased by 3.8 pct .Despite market volatility and uncertainty, forecasts remain in line with market expectations.  Full Article

Connect Group PLC announces five year contract extension with Northern & Shell
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Connect Group PLC:Says that Smiths News has reached an agreement with Northern & Shell to extend its newspaper and magazine wholesaling contract until March 2021.Says contract is valued at c£83 mln pa (at FY15 values) equating to 6% of the national newspaper and magazine distribution market.  Full Article

BRIEF-Connect Group says overall performance in 45 weeks to July 15 continues in line with expectations

* OVERALL PERFORMANCE IN 45 WEEKS TO 15 JULY 2017 CONTINUES TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

