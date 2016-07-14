Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Connect Group appoints David Bauernfeind as CFO
Connect Group Plc
Connect Group says forecasts remain in line with market expectations
Connect Group Plc
Connect Group PLC announces five year contract extension with Northern & Shell
Connect Group PLC:Says that Smiths News has reached an agreement with Northern & Shell to extend its newspaper and magazine wholesaling contract until March 2021.Says contract is valued at c£83 mln pa (at FY15 values) equating to 6% of the national newspaper and magazine distribution market. Full Article
BRIEF-Connect Group says overall performance in 45 weeks to July 15 continues in line with expectations
* OVERALL PERFORMANCE IN 45 WEEKS TO 15 JULY 2017 CONTINUES TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS