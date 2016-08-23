Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canacol Energy expands drilling program, reports on July production

Canacol Energy Ltd :Canacol Energy Ltd tests Nispero 1 exploration well at 28 MMSCFPD, expands drilling program, and reports on July production.

Canacol Energy provides production and operations update

Canacol Energy Ltd : Provides production and operations update: average cash sales of 19,521 boepd for the months of May and June 2016 . Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas sales for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd . Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas sales for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd . Corporation plans to spud Nispero 1 exploration well during week of July 18, 2016. . Total realized contractual gas sales and oil sales are anticipated to total between 18,500 and 19,000 boepd from May 1 until year end . Canacol anticipates Colombian oil production to average approximately 2,300 bopd, ecuador oil production of about 1,300 bopd in 2016 . To make no significant investments in drilling of oil production and exploration portfolios until pricing stabilizes . Total corporate ebitdax is anticipated to be approximately $ 135 million for calendar 2016 .Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas sales for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd.

Canacol Energy Ltd reports Q1 results

Canacol Energy Ltd : Average production volumes increased 21% to 10,933 boepd for three months ended March 31, 2016 . Realized contractual corporate oil and gas sales averaging approximately 20,000 boepd versus 11,220 boepd for previous quarter . AFFO for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased 59% to $13.5 million compared to $8.5 million for three months ended December 31, 2015 . Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.08 . Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas production for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd . Total corporate EBITDAX is anticipated to be approximately $135 million for calendar 2016 . Total petroleum & natural gas revenues for Q1 2016 increased 30% to $22.7 million versus $17.4 million for three months ended dec. 31, 2015 .Canacol energy ltd. increases first quarter sales 20% to 11,220 boepd and corporate netback 9% to $23.90/boe.

Canacol Energy Ltd. Appoints Jason Bednar as Chief Financial Officer

Canacol Energy Ltd:Says Jason Bednar has been appointed the permanent Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective today.Bednar has been serving in the capacity of interim CFO of the company since June 1, 2015, following a leave of absence of George Gramatke.Jason Bednar is a director of the Corporation and has been the Chairman of its Audit Committee from inception until June 1, 2015.Michael Hibberd will remain as the new Chair of the Audit Committee of the Corporation.