Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)
CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
541.00INR
10:29am BST
541.00INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.15 (+0.59%)
Rs3.15 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs537.85
Rs537.85
Open
Rs540.95
Rs540.95
Day's High
Rs555.80
Rs555.80
Day's Low
Rs534.00
Rs534.00
Volume
1,565,269
1,565,269
Avg. Vol
536,342
536,342
52-wk High
Rs666.00
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98
Rs251.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Can Fin Homes Sept-qtr net PAT rises
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Can Fin Homes Ltd
Can Fin Homes says Canara Bank proposes diluting stake in co to 30 pct
Can Fin Homes Ltd
Can Fin Homes appoints Sarada Kumar as MD
Can Fin Homes Ltd
BRIEF-India's Can Fin Homes Sept-qtr net PAT rises
* Sept quarter net PAT 749.9 million rupees versus profit of 550.6 million rupees year ago