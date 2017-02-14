Edition:
United Kingdom

Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

541.00INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.15 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs537.85
Open
Rs540.95
Day's High
Rs555.80
Day's Low
Rs534.00
Volume
1,565,269
Avg. Vol
536,342
52-wk High
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Can Fin Homes Sept-qtr net PAT rises
9:35am BST 

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Can Fin Homes Ltd :Sept quarter net PAT 749.9 million rupees versus profit of 550.6 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 3.84 billion rupees versus 3.32 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Can Fin Homes says Canara Bank proposes diluting stake in co to 30 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Can Fin Homes Ltd : Promoter Canara Bank informed co that they have intimated RBI about proposal to dilute their stake to 30 pct by March 31, 2017 .Canara Bank appoints merchant/investment bankers for share sale in co.  Full Article

Can Fin Homes appoints Sarada Kumar as MD
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Can Fin Homes Ltd :Appoints Sarada Kumar Hota as MD; accepts resignation of C Ilango as MD.  Full Article

Can Fin Homes Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Can Fin Homes Sept-qtr net PAT rises

* Sept quarter net PAT 749.9 million rupees versus profit of 550.6 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

