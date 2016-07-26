Edition:
United Kingdom

Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)

CNL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$3.14
Open
$3.12
Day's High
$3.16
Day's Low
$3.10
Volume
183,294
Avg. Vol
547,224
52-wk High
$5.75
52-wk Low
$2.62

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Continental Gold granted environmental license for mine
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Continental Gold Inc :Granted environmental license to connect Buritica Project to electrical power grid.  Full Article

Continental Gold Inc appoints Mateo Restrepo as President
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Continental Gold Inc:Appoints Mateo Restrepo as President.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Continental Gold Inc News

UPDATE 2-Six killed in explosion at illegal gold mine in Colombia

BOGOTA, July 29 Six security contractors working for Canadian-listed miner Continental Gold were killed after an explosion at an illegal gold mine in central Colombia, the company said on Saturday.

» More CNL.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials