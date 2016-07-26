Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)
CNL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$3.14
Open
$3.12
Day's High
$3.16
Day's Low
$3.10
Volume
183,294
Avg. Vol
547,224
52-wk High
$5.75
52-wk Low
$2.62
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Continental Gold granted environmental license for mine
Continental Gold Inc
Continental Gold Inc appoints Mateo Restrepo as President
Continental Gold Inc:Appoints Mateo Restrepo as President. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Six killed in explosion at illegal gold mine in Colombia
BOGOTA, July 29 Six security contractors working for Canadian-listed miner Continental Gold were killed after an explosion at an illegal gold mine in central Colombia, the company said on Saturday.