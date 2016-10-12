CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)
20.13EUR
3:24pm BST
€0.11 (+0.55%)
€20.02
€20.00
€20.14
€20.00
64,624
345,204
€21.38
€15.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CNP Assurances acquires T11 office tower in Frankfurt
Oct 24 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES
CNP Assurances issues first tier 3 euro-denominated subordinated bonds
CNP Assurances
CNP Assurances - H1 net profit of 620 million euros, up 0.8 pct
Cnp Assurances Sa
CNP Assurances H1 attributable net profit of 620 million euros, up 0.8 pct
CNP Assurances
Recent floods to cost French insurers 1 bln euro - group
French insurance association: confirms initial estimate on insured damages cost from recent floods at around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Paris bureau) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495452; Reuters Messaging: michel.rose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)). Full Article
CD Partenaires and CNP Assurances launch new life insurance contract
CNP Assurances SA
CNP Assurances Q1 EBIT up 10.8 pct at 513 mln euros
CNP Assurances SA
CNP Assurances invests in crowdlending platform Lendix
CNP Assurances SA:Invests in Lendix. crowdlending platform for SMEs. Full Article
CNP Assurances signs deal for 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora
CNP Assurances SA:Signs deal for 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora.The agreed purchase price for the two stakes combined is $700 million.CNP Assurances intends to finance this transaction using existing own financial resources.The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.CNP Assurances enters into agreement to acquire 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora from Banco BTG Pactual. Caixa Economica Federal holds indirectly 49 pct in both companies. Full Article
CNP Assurances proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 0.77/share
CNP Assurances SA:FY 2015 cash dividend of 0.77 euros per share to be recommended at the annual general meeting. Full Article
BRIEF-CNP Assurances acquires T11 office tower in Frankfurt
* CNP ASSURANCES ACQUIRES T11 OFFICE TOWER IN FRANKFURT Source text: http://bit.ly/2yL07Z5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)