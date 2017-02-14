Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)
Canadian Natural Resources announces sale of stake in the Cold Lake Pipeline
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1 bln in 5.5 year notes
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
Canadian Natural Resources Q2 loss per share $0.31
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
Canadian Natural says returned to normal operations at Pelican Lake facility following wildfire threat
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
Canadian Natural says Horizon oil sands operations remain stable
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - Alberta regulator sets steam restriction at CNRL oil sands project - Reuters News
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is implementing additional requirements at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Primrose oil sands project after concluding excessive steaming caused a 6,648-barrel bitumen emulsion leak in 2013 - RTRS.The requirements include permanent limits on the steam volumes the company is allowed to use to extract bitumen from underground reservoirs and a requirement that CNRL seek approval for each steaming cycle at its Primrose East site."The restrictions do amount to a permanent ongoing reduction in the intensity of the company's operations.The company will not be able to pursue its original operating strategy at Primrose," said Kirk Bailey, executive vice president of operations at the AER. CNRL has been operating under steam restrictions at Primrose since the seepage was discovered.Bitumen emulsion - a mixture of bitumen, sand and water - was discovered oozing to the surface at two locations at CNRL's Primrose project in northern Alberta in May 2013.Two more leaks were discovered over the next month, prompting the AER to impose restrictions on the site and launch an investigation.The investigation, described by Bailey as one of the most complicated ever undertaken by the AER, concluded the seepages were caused by excessive steam volumes along open conduits such as wellbores, natural fractures and faults and hydraulically-induced fractures. Full Article
Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces quarterly dividend
Canadian Natural Resources Limited:Declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.23 per common share.Dividend will be payable December 31 to shareholders of record date as on December 11. Full Article
