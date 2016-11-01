Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Plyboards (India) Sept qtr profit rises

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Century Plyboards (India) Ltd - sept quarter net profit 492.9 million rupees versus profit 469.2 million rupees year ago .Century Plyboards (India) Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 4.96 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees year ago.

Century Plyboards disinvested shareholding in Innovation Pacific Singapore

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Disinvested its entire shareholding in its subsidiary Innovation Pacific Singapore Pte. Ltd. .

Century Plyboards (India) to dispose off investments in unit Pacific Singapore

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : To dispose off its investments in unit Pacific Singapore . Agreement for sale not yet entered, sale expectd to be completed within next 3 months .

Century Plyboards India says Singapore unit incorporates step-down unit in Vietnam

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Unit Innovation Pacific Singapore Pte. Ltd. has incorporated a step-down subsidiary Vietnam Innovation Pacific Jsc .

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd acquires controlling stake in Innovation Pacific Singapore Pvt Ltd

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd:Acquisition of controlling stake in a company.Acquired 51 percent stake in innovation pacific Singapore pvt ltd.Co has plans to further invest 70 million rupees in near future.