Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,335.05INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.95 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,328.10
Open
Rs1,328.10
Day's High
Rs1,343.00
Day's Low
Rs1,318.95
Volume
331,469
Avg. Vol
627,691
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Textile and Industries posts June-qtr profit
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Century Textile and Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 20.24 billion rupees . India's Century Textile and Industries Ltd - net loss in June quarter last year was 432.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 19.44 billion rupees . Approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis for INR 2 billion corporate loan of INR 3.50 billion .  Full Article

