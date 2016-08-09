Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)
CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,335.05INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.95 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,328.10
Open
Rs1,328.10
Day's High
Rs1,343.00
Day's Low
Rs1,318.95
Volume
331,469
Avg. Vol
627,691
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Century Textile and Industries posts June-qtr profit
Century Textile and Industries Ltd