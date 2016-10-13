Coats Group PLC (COA.L)
85.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
85.50
--
--
--
--
4,291,528
90.00
36.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Coats sees FY adj oper profit ahead of its previous expectations
Coats Group Plc
Coats Group appoints Simon Boddie as CFO
Coats Group Plc
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De