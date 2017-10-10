Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coal India signs MoA for National Coal Wage Agreement-X ​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd :Signs Memorandum Of Agreement for National Coal Wage Agreement-X on Oct 10 for a period of 5 years ​.Says deal will impact 298,000 coal workers and total estimated avergae annual impact would be 56.67 billion rupees.

Coal India Sept qtr consol profit down about 77 pct

Coal India Ltd : Coal India Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 6 billion rupees . Coal India Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 22.95 billion rupees . Coal India Ltd - consol sept quarter net sales 156.45 billion rupees .Coal India Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 26.54 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 169.58 billion rupees.

India's Coal Ministry says Coal India targets to produce 71.77 MT of coking coal by 2019-20

India's Coal Ministry: CIL targets to produce 71.77 MT of coking Coal by 2019-20 . CIL is also aiming to enhance its Coal production to 1000 million tonnes by 2019-20 .

India's Coal Ministry says Coal India to produce 11.11 pct more coal in 2016-17

Coal India Ltd : India Ministry Of Coal says Coal India sets target of producing 598.61 mt. Coal in 2016-17, growth rate of 11.11 percent over last year .

Coal India seeks members' nod for share buyback of up to 36.50 bln rupees

Coal India Ltd : Says seeks members' nod for buyback of shares of up to 36.50 billion rupees .

Coal India to consider buyback of equity shares

Coal India Ltd : Board to consider buy back of equity shares .

Coal India signs deal with Solar Energy Corp of India

Coal India Ltd : Coal india ltd.- agreement with solar energy corporation of India limited . Two agreements for implementation of 200 mw solar power project in madhya pradesh . Coal india ltd.- two agreements for estimated cost of 6.50 billion rupees each .

NTPC incorporates JV company "Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayn Limited" with Coal India

NTPC Ltd : JV company in name of "Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayn Limited", with 50:50 shareholding by NTPC & Coal India has been incorporated on June 15 . JV company shall take up revival of gorakhpur and sindri plants of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. by setting up ammonia urea plants .

Coal India unit South Eastern Coalfields approves buyback

Coal India Ltd : Unit south eastern coalfields approved the buyback of upto inr 12 billion .

Coal India unit approves buyback of equity shares of up to 7.89 bln rupees

Coal India Ltd : Unit Western Coalfields Limited approved buyback of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 7.89 billion rupees .