Cobham PLC (COB.L)
140.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
140.10
--
--
--
--
6,972,655
153.03
89.07
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cobham appoints new Chief Financial Officer
Cobham Plc
Cobham says bookrunners procured subscribers for remaining rights issue shares
Cobham Plc
Books are covered for Cobham rights issue - bookrunner
Bookrunner : Cobham: bookrunner says books are covered; order below 138p risk missing the transaction; books will close at 9am uk for rights issue (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
Cobham says received acceptances in respect of about 97.21 pct of rights issue
Cobham Plc
Price guidance of reference to market on Cobham rights issue - bookrunner
Bookrunner : Cobham: bookrunner says price guidance of reference to market; books expected to close with short notice today on rights issue (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
Cobham says wins major contract by Airbus
Cobham Plc
Cobham says intends to raise 506.7 million stg by way of rights issue
Cobham Plc
Cobham PLC announces Divestment of Surveillance Business
Cobham PLC:Says it has completed the divestment of its Surveillance business, to an affiliate of Marlin Equity Partners for US$10 mln cash. Full Article
Cobham Plc announces divestment of metelics business for $38m
Cobham Plc:Says it has completed the divestment of its Metelics business to M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc for $38 mln in cash. Full Article
Meggitt PLC completes acquisition of advanced composites businesses of Cobham plc
Meggitt PLC:Confirms that acquisition of advanced composites businesses of Cobham plc (Cobham Advanced Composites Limited, Compass Composites Products Inc and certain assets of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc) for $200 mln in cash has been completed.Says acquired businesses will be integrated into Meggitt's polymers and composites division. Full Article
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 27
Sept 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
