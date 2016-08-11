Edition:
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

222.00INR
7:03am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs221.70
Open
Rs223.00
Day's High
Rs224.20
Day's Low
Rs221.85
Volume
5,349
Avg. Vol
101,842
52-wk High
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coffee Day Enterprises posts June-qtr consol profit
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 114 million rupees; consol net sales 7.20 billion rupees .  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises approves merger of Coffee Day Overseas with co
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd : Approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas Private Limited with Coffee Day Enterprises Limited .  Full Article

Coffee Day Enterprises posts March-qtr consol profit
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd :March-quarter consol profit 123.2 million rupees; march-quarter consol net sales 4.21 billion rupees.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd News

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says no information discovered during search by tax dept which would impact financial position

* Clarifies on news item "Coffee Day sinks 7 percent as I-T department conducts search operations at CCD, chairman's house"

