Coface SA (COFA.PA)

Coface SA :Fitch Ratings issued press release on Coface in which agency affirms rating at 'AA-', outlook stable.

Coface Sa : H1 turnover at 717 million euros, down 5.7 pct versus H1-2015 . H1 net income (group share) down at 26 million euros, of which 3 million in Q2 . H1 net combined ratio at 92.2 pct . Coface reiterates its expectation of a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct for full-year 2016 . Remains cautious overall for 2016 . H1 operating income 51.8 million euros versus 102.6 million euros year ago . An exceptional dividend of 0.06 euros per share proposed for 2016 .H1 solvency remains strong at 155 pct.

Coface Sa : Non-Audited preliminary financial information shows a net loss ratio of order of 67 pct for Q2 of 2016 .Foresees a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct for fy2016.

Coface SA :Appoints Thierry Croiset Group Risk Director.

Coface SA :Coface AA-rating affirmed by Fitch.

Coface SA:Coface to cede French state export guarantees to Bpifrance before end 2016.Up until transfer, Coface will continue to manage public guarantees and to be remunerated for this service by French state.Reduction in costs linked to managing public guarantees activity has led to a reduction in remuneration of 2.7 million euros ($3.05 million) for fiscal year 2015.This adjustment will be accounted for on March 31, 2016.

Euronext NV:Announces the quarterly review of the CAC family indices.Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index.Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index.Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index.Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index.Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index.Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index.Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index.Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index.Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index.Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index.Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index.Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index.Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016.

Coface SA:Group will propose a dividend FY 2015 of 0.48 euros per share.In the absence of significant rebound in global activity, targets of growth and profitability for period ending 2016 will not be achieved.

Coface SA:Said it implements contingent equity line of up to 100 million euros ($112.8 million).Equity line is for 3 year with BNP Paribas Arbitrage.Coface and BNP Paribas Arbitrage have entered into a warrant issuance agreement pursuant to which COFACE will issue 15,724,823 warrants to BNP Paribas Arbitrage.Warrants will remain exercisable until 30 June 2019 at the latest.

Coface SA:Board of directors announces the appointment of Xavier Durand as Chief Executive Officer.Says ‍appointment will become effective following board of directors' meeting to be held on 9 February.