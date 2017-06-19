Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)
107.55EUR
10:01am BST
€0.15 (+0.14%)
€107.40
€107.15
€107.55
€107.15
4,034
28,571
€115.45
€101.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
New acquisition in Germany for Cofinimmo
June 19 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA
Cofinimmo reports results of the public tender offer
Cofinimmo SA
Cofinimmo launches offering of convertible bonds and repurchase of convertible bonds
Cofinimmo SA
Cofinimmo acquires 4 buildings in Brussels
Cofinimmo SA
Cofinimmo H1 result on the portfolio: 0.58 euros per share
Cofinimmo SA
Cofinimmo acquires nursing home in Germany
Cofinimmo SA
Cofinimmo acquires office building at 46 Arts/Kunstlaan in Brussels
Cofinimmo SA
Cofinimmo gives FY 2016 guidance
Cofinimmo SA:Confirmation of the forecasted net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) – Group share (EPRA Result) for the entire 2016 financial year : 6.19 EUR per share. Full Article
Cofinimmo to sell Souverain/Vorst 25 building
Cofinimmo SA:Conditional disposal of Souverain/Vorst 25 building.Cofinimmo will retain ownership of adjacent building Souverain/Vorst 23 and intends to convert that part of complex into residential apartments. Full Article
Cofinimmo confirms FY 2015 dividend guidance, comments on FY 2016 guidance
Cofinimmo SA:Projects gross dividend distribution of 5.50 euros per ordinary share for the financial year 2016.Forecast of the 2015 dividend is maintained at 5.50 euros gross.Net current result group share: 6.19 eur/share, taking into account a committed investment pipeline of 249.0 million euros over 2016-2018. Full Article
BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces new acquisition in Germany
* BECAME OWNER OF NURSING AND CARE HOME VILLA SONNENMOND IN NEUSTADT IM WESTERWALD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 6.1 MILLION EUR