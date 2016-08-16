Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)

Curro Holdings Ltd : Says H1 revenue 24 pct up from R705m to R872m . Six-month HEPS 51 pct up from 14.5 cents to 22.0 cents . For six months ended June 30, headline earnings up 59 pct from R51 mln to R81 mln . Says H1 schools EBITDA up 27 pct from R204 mln to R259 mln . No dividend has been declared for period .2016 investment programme includes construction of nine new campuses to value of R950 million.