Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)

COHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,866.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

6.00 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
3,860.00
Open
3,860.00
Day's High
3,910.00
Day's Low
3,860.00
Volume
154,419
Avg. Vol
477,950
52-wk High
5,100.00
52-wk Low
3,387.00

Curro Holdings six-month HEPS up 51 pct
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Curro Holdings Ltd : Says H1 revenue 24 pct up from R705m to R872m . Six-month HEPS 51 pct up from 14.5 cents to 22.0 cents . For six months ended June 30, headline earnings up 59 pct from R51 mln to R81 mln . Says H1 schools EBITDA up 27 pct from R204 mln to R259 mln . No dividend has been declared for period .2016 investment programme includes construction of nine new campuses to value of R950 million.  Full Article

Curro sees H1 HEPS up 44-54 pct to 21.2-22.7 cents
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Curro Holdings Ltd : Sees heps for six months ended 30 june between 21,2 cents and 22,7 cents per share compared to 14,5 cents year ago .Expects an increase of between 44% and 54% in eps and heps for 6 months to 30 june.  Full Article

Curro Holdings announces results of rights offering
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Curro Holdings Ltd : Offered 32. 44 million new ordinary shares in ratio of 9.09091 rights offer share for every 100 Curro ordinary shares .95.8% of rights offer shares subscribed for by Curro shareholders.  Full Article

