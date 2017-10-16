Cancom SE (COKG.DE)
62.98EUR
4:35pm BST
€-2.08 (-3.20%)
€65.06
€64.95
€65.13
€62.77
73,435
70,042
€68.80
€39.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cancom: Thomas Volk joins executive board on Nov. 1, 2017
Oct 16 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE
Cancom prelim FY EBIT up 24.6 pct at 51.2 million euros
Cancom SE
Cancom H1 EBITDA rises to 33.1 mln euros
CANCOM SE
Cancom Q2 EBITDA jumps 31 percent
Cancom SE
Systemax to sell German operations to Cancom SE
Systemax Inc : Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed. . "transaction will have a positive impact on future overall financial performance of our emea and consolidated operations" .Systemax announces sale of german operations to cancom se. Full Article
Allerthal Werke: court settlement in legal challenge against Cancom SE
Allerthal Werke AG
Cancom Q1 revenues up 18 pct
Cancom SE
Cancom says capital increase fully placed
Cancom SE:Has successfully placed the capital increase announced on March 2, 2016.Placement of the 1,487,957 new shares with institutional investors raises 66.2 million euros gross for the company.Placement price was 44.50 euros per share.Shareholders' subscription rights were rescinded. Full Article
Cancom SE to issue up to 1.487 mln new shares
Cancom SE:Says share capital is to be increased by nominal amount up to euro 1,487,957 (this corresponds to approx. 10 pct of existing share capital) using partly authorised capital 2015/I while rescinding shareholders' statutory subscription rights.Increase will be in exchange for cash contributions, with up to 1,487,957 new, notional no-par-value bearer shares being issued.Says this will increase company's share capital from euro 14,879,574 up to euro 16,367,531.Says net proceeds from capital increase will be used to strengthen equity base for further organic and inorganic growth of group. Full Article
Cancom buys Xerabit to bolster datacentre, storage business
Cancom SE:Acquisition of Xerabit GmbH strengthens datacentre/storage business in key account segment.Xerabit founders and managers Bernhard Hopp and Guenter Simmnacher will continue to manage business. Full Article
BRIEF-Cancom: Thomas Volk joins executive board on Nov. 1, 2017
* AN ADDITIONAL EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER, CFO THOMAS STARK, IS ALSO TO BE APPOINTED