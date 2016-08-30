Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS)
COKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
267.80INR
10:26am BST
267.80INR
10:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs267.70
Rs267.70
Open
Rs268.80
Rs268.80
Day's High
Rs270.00
Rs270.00
Day's Low
Rs266.15
Rs266.15
Volume
243,500
243,500
Avg. Vol
292,915
292,915
52-wk High
Rs305.60
Rs305.60
52-wk Low
Rs157.60
Rs157.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cox and Kings June-quarter profit rises
Cox & Kings Ltd
BRIEF-Cox & Kings approves demerger of foreign exchange division
* Says approved demerger of foreign exchange division into a separate financial services co Source text:http://bit.ly/2qx2cB2 Further company coverage: